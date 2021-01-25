Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Local Flood Threat Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day through the evening.

Our wild weather day rolls on with freezing rain in the north with heavy rain and thunderstorms covering the rest of the state. This action continues through the evening before tapering off to a lighter brand of rain. Behind this comes a system likely to bring a snowfall to the state Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Some areas of the state have already picked up around 3″ of rain out of this system and it continues to come down. Watch for local flooding issues to develop until the rains diminish later tonight. Thunder and lightning has been noted in many areas and we continue to watch far southern Kentucky for a few stronger storms.

The next system quickly works in here Wednesday and Wednesday night and brings accumulating snows to many. How much remains a forecast in progress, but odds favor a fairly widespread 1″-3″ snowfall. This all depends on the track of the low and how fast if moves. Much colder air follows this for the end of the week.

Another messy system moves in over the weekend.

