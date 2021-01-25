Downtown intersection back open after early morning crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The intersection of Limestone and Maxwell is clear after a crash blocked traffic early monday morning.

It happened after 6 a.m. at the traffic light.

Two cars were involved and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Police have yet to confirm details on the victim’s current condition or what may have caused the crash.

