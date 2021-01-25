Demand for COVID-19 vaccines greatly outpacing supply in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The demand for a COVID-19 vaccine is far greater than the supply.

It’s evident in Lexington, with some local doctor’s offices planning on not getting doses any time soon.

The City of Lexington continues to vaccinate health care workers, teachers, and people over 70. They’ve told us they expect large scale vaccination clinics to be the norm for the foreseeable future.

That doesn’t mean family doctors haven’t been busy learning about the vaccine.

“But we see our responsibility to our patients because, not only to show them where to get vaccinated but, also to let them know how we feel about the vaccinations,” said Dr. Cady Brown, Downtown Drs. Brown.

Dr. Brown told us as more people get vaccinated, those who were initially hesitant are starting to feel more comfortable about it. She said the science backs that up. With only a small handful of allergic reactions.

“I think what most folks are hearing about is the anaphylaxis that been reported in the media. The number I’ve read on that is 11 out of 1 million people may have that reaction. So, it’s very rare,” Dr. Brown said.

The Lexington clinic sent a letter to their patients letting them know they likely won’t have any vaccine until sometime in the spring and if they have the opportunity to get it somewhere else, they should.

“Each person that gets vaccinated in our community, regardless of what phase they are in or their health conditions is beneficial to all of us in the community,” Dr. Brown said.

There are also questions about those new strains of the virus. Brown says people who are vaccinated could be protected against those as well.

“The immune response that we get from the vaccine is what we call plot polyclonal,” Dr. Brown said. “So, we are really hopeful and don’t expect that a single mutation when this virus will render the vaccine ineffective.”

She believes we are close to the end of the pandemic, but we have to stay vigilant until that vaccine is more widespread.

Dr. Brown said all of those allergic reactions to the vaccine happened within fifteen minutes of the shot and, so far, there haven’t been any delayed allergic reactions.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.