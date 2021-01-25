Advertisement

Details released in I-64 crash that killed young child

Troopers said an 8-year-old child was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.
Troopers said an 8-year-old child was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.(KXII)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police says a deadly crash that took the life of a young child on I-64 Sunday afternoon was caused by bad weather.

Troopers said four people were riding inside a car on I-64 in Carter County right near the Grayson exit when they hit a patch of ice, causing the car to roll.

No names have been released. Everyone else involved sustained minor injuries.

