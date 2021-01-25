Health officials urge caution as Pulaski County nears 5,000 cases of COVID-19

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As of Sunday’s report, Pulaski County is just five cases of COVID-19 away from surpassing 5,000 total.

“With a population of around 64, 65,000 people, there’s still a lot of people to go even if you doubled that,” Lake Cumberland District Environmental Health Director Stuart Spillman said.

Spillman said that while the county is among the leaders in Eastern Kentucky, its cases have slowed.

“Over the past week, we’re averaging about mid 40′s, 45 to 488 cases a day,” Spillman said.

With school being back in session as well as sporting events, Spillman said that he and his staff expect an increase.

“Our numbers probably will rise,” Spillman said. “How much? I’m not sure, but we do expect that.”

As vaccines continue to be distributed throughout the state, Spillman urged community members to be cautious when out and about.

“We’re getting a very small amount of the vaccine in the Lake Cumberland District, and there’s just a small amount to go around the state,” Spillman said. “We still have plenty of coronavirus out there.”

Spillman said that not all hope is lost, however, as they hope to see a sense of normalcy come time for summer.

“As more people are vaccinated and the vaccine becomes more plentiful, things will just look better and better for us,” Spillman said.

