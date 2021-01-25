Advertisement

Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Four times as many jobs were lost last year due to the coronavirus pandemic as during the worst part of the global financial crisis in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday.

The International Labor Organization estimated that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8% of all work hours around the world last year. That is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs - quadruple the impact of the financial crisis over a decade ago.

“This has been the most severe crisis for the world of work since The Great Depression of the 1930s. Its impact is far greater than that of the global financial crisis of 2009,” said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. The fallout was almost equally split between reduced work hours and “unprecedented” job losses, he said.

The United Nations agency noted that most people who lost work stopped looking for a job altogether, likely because of restrictions on businesses that hire in big numbers like restaurants, bars, stores, hotels and other services that depend on face-to-face interactions.

The drop in work translates to a loss of $3.7 trillion in income globally — what Ryder called an “extraordinary figure” — with women and young people taking the biggest hits.

The ILO report expects a bounce back in jobs in the second half of the year. But that depends on a reduction in coronavirus infections and the rollout of vaccines. Currently, infections are rising or remain stubbornly high in many countries and vaccine distribution is still slow overall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Shirley is facing a list of charges.
‘They’re gonna kill me’: Woman facing list of charges after wild incident in Lincoln County
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sets new record of people vaccinated in one week; supply of COVID vaccine continues to be top concern
Troopers said an 8-year-old child was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.
Details released in I-64 crash that killed young child
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Elderly woman killed, 5 others hurt in Portland car rampage
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
Epstein’s ex-girlfriend seeks dismissal of charges she faces
Sacramento-area National Weather Service forecasters predict an abundance of snow in the Sierra...
‘Historic’ snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
The leaders of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight with Schumer
The mayor confirmed there was roof damage at Hilldale Baptist Church in addition to trees down...
Mayor of Center Point, Alabama, talks about possible tornado damage