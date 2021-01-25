Advertisement

Kentucky drops three spots to No. 15 in AP Top 25

Louisville and North Carolina State survived upset bids to remain No. 1 and No. 2.
Kentucky drops to No. 15 in AP Top 25.
Kentucky drops to No. 15 in AP Top 25.(UK Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Louisville and North Carolina State both survived upset bids to remain the top two teams in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The No. 1 Cardinals needed a late basket from Dana Evans to stave off Wake Forest while the second-ranked Wolfpack had to rally from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia Tech.

UConn is No. 3 in the poll and South Carolina is No. 4. UCLA climbed to No. 5 after beating Stanford last week.

Kentucky drops three spots to No. 15 in the AP Top 25. The Wildcats lost to No. 20 Tennessee 70-53 on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Shirley is facing a list of charges.
‘They’re gonna kill me’: Woman facing list of charges after wild incident in Lincoln County
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sets new record of people vaccinated in one week; supply of COVID vaccine continues to be top concern
Troopers said an 8-year-old child was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.
Details released in I-64 crash that killed young child
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

Alabama's John Petty Jr., left, shoots a 3-pointer while defended by Kentucky's Keion Brooks...
Kentucky set to visit SEC leader No. 9 Alabama
Texas head coach Shaka Smart directs his team against Oklahoma State during the first half of...
Texas coach Shaka Smart tests positive for COVID-19
Alabama head coach Nate Oats, center, works with his team during the second half of an NCAA...
UK’s next four opponents ranked in AP Top 25
Wendell Green Jr. named OVC Freshman of the Week for the third time.
Wendell Green Jr. earns third OVC Freshman of the Week honor