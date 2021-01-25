Kentucky drops three spots to No. 15 in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Louisville and North Carolina State both survived upset bids to remain the top two teams in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The No. 1 Cardinals needed a late basket from Dana Evans to stave off Wake Forest while the second-ranked Wolfpack had to rally from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia Tech.

UConn is No. 3 in the poll and South Carolina is No. 4. UCLA climbed to No. 5 after beating Stanford last week.

Kentucky drops three spots to No. 15 in the AP Top 25. The Wildcats lost to No. 20 Tennessee 70-53 on Sunday.

