Kentucky drops three spots to No. 15 in AP Top 25

Louisville and North Carolina State survived upset bids to remain No. 1 and No. 2.
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Louisville and North Carolina State both survived upset bids to remain the top two teams in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.
The No. 1 Cardinals needed a late basket from Dana Evans to stave off Wake Forest while the second-ranked Wolfpack had to rally from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia Tech.
UConn is No. 3 in the poll and South Carolina is No. 4. UCLA climbed to No. 5 after beating Stanford last week.
Kentucky drops three spots to No. 15 in the AP Top 25. The Wildcats lost to No. 20 Tennessee 70-53 on Sunday.
