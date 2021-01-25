Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gets letter, COVID-19 relief cash from sixth-grader

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WVLT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took to social media Sunday to share a letter he received from a sixth grader that pulled at his heart strings.

The letter, from a Jessie Clark sixth-grader, Xavier Wolsing said in part,” I just want to say thank you for all your Coronavirus relief products. Whenever I see all the numbers of people getting sick and dying of the coronavirus I feel nervous. But, in my opinion, you do a great job of telling us this but also comforting us that it’ll be okay if we just wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart. Although I’m sad that I don’t get to see my friends I know that you are doing the right thing by letting us learn by virtual learning”.

The letter went on to say that Xavier hopes there will be more COVID-19 vaccines available and he hopes that the $19 enclosed in the letter will “come in handy”

“I know we’ll get through this because love always wins over hate and our people are full of love. Thank you Xavier for your kindness and compassion. You are making a difference,” Beshear said in a Facebook post.

