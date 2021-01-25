Advertisement

Kentucky set to visit SEC leader No. 9 Alabama

The Crimson Tide (13-3, 8-0) have their highest ranking in 14 years.
Alabama's John Petty Jr., left, shoots a 3-pointer while defended by Kentucky's Keion Brooks...
Alabama's John Petty Jr., left, shoots a 3-pointer while defended by Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Tuesday night, Kentucky visits No. 9 Alabama in Coleman Coliseum at 7:00 on ESPN.

The Wildcats (5-9, 4-3) beat LSU 82-69 Saturday and No. 9 Alabama (13-3, 8-0) beat Mississippi State to stay perfect in conference play. The Crimson Tide jumped nine spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 9, their highest ranking in 14 years.

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Alabama presents a tough challenge for Kentucky. Kentucky has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Alabama has won all eight games against SEC opponents this season.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Kentucky has relied heavily on its freshmen. Brandon Boston Jr., Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson and Devin Askew have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Wildcats points over the team’s last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Crimson Tide have scored 86.8 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.

BRILLIANT BRANDON: Boston has connected on 18 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Alabama has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 84.8 points while giving up 67.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense is ranked 23rd in the country by scoring 81.8 points per game this year. Kentucky has only averaged 68.1 points per game, which ranks 227th.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Shirley is facing a list of charges.
‘They’re gonna kill me’: Woman facing list of charges after wild incident in Lincoln County
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sets new record of people vaccinated in one week; supply of COVID vaccine continues to be top concern
Troopers said an 8-year-old child was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.
Details released in I-64 crash that killed young child
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

Kentucky drops to No. 15 in AP Top 25.
Kentucky drops three spots to No. 15 in AP Top 25
Texas head coach Shaka Smart directs his team against Oklahoma State during the first half of...
Texas coach Shaka Smart tests positive for COVID-19
Alabama head coach Nate Oats, center, works with his team during the second half of an NCAA...
UK’s next four opponents ranked in AP Top 25
Wendell Green Jr. named OVC Freshman of the Week for the third time.
Wendell Green Jr. earns third OVC Freshman of the Week honor