Lexington volleyball community mourns loss of beloved coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington volleyball community is in mourning after a beloved coach died on Sunday.

Chris Beerman, director of Lexington United Volleyball, passed away from COVID-19 at the age of 53.

Those who knew Beerman say he wasn’t only a coach, but a beloved father and husband.

Jennifer Morgan, a fellow coach and friend, says Beerman lived an active lifestyle and the way he was affected by the virus was a complete shock. She says Beerman was in the hospital for a little over two weeks before passing away on Sunday.

Morgan says he developed Lexington United Volleyball into a club known nationwide with former players at the top of the sport. But to her, he was also a shoulder to lean on.

“Thank you for being a great mentor, you know, he’s been there through a lot with me and you know when times got tough and I needed a phone call, he was that call,” Morgan said.

Morgan says for players to honor the late-coach they just need to go out and compete in battle anytime they enter a gym.

There’s no word on funeral arrangements for Beerman at this time.

