Advertisement

Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Treasury Dept. is working on getting Harriet Tubman on new $20 bills, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced during a Monday press conference.

“It’s important that our notes, our money ... reflect the history and diversity of our country,” Psaki said.

She said a specific timeframe would be announced by the Treasury Dept.

The effort to put on the $20 bill the image of Tubman, a former slave who helped others gain freedom, was first announced during the Obama administration in 2016.

The change in the $20 from former President Andrew Jackson to Tubman was supposed to have occurred in 2020, in time for the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

But in 2020, then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said any change in the $20 design wouldn’t happen before 2030.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Shirley is facing a list of charges.
‘They’re gonna kill me’: Woman facing list of charges after wild incident in Lincoln County
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sets new record of people vaccinated in one week; supply of COVID vaccine continues to be top concern
Troopers said an 8-year-old child was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.
Details released in I-64 crash that killed young child
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Elderly woman killed, 5 others hurt in Portland car rampage
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
Epstein’s ex-girlfriend seeks dismissal of charges she faces
Sacramento-area National Weather Service forecasters predict an abundance of snow in the Sierra...
‘Historic’ snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
The leaders of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight with Schumer
The mayor confirmed there was roof damage at Hilldale Baptist Church in addition to trees down...
Mayor of Center Point, Alabama, talks about possible tornado damage