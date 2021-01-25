Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns with most of it going to favorite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs advanced to face a familiar foe in Tom Brady and the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in two weeks in Tampa, Florida.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen finished with 287 yards passing and two touchdowns with an interception.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.