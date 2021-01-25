Advertisement

Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns with most of it going to favorite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs advanced to face a familiar foe in Tom Brady and the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in two weeks in Tampa, Florida.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen finished with 287 yards passing and two touchdowns with an interception. 

