Advertisement

State representative weighs in on efforts to impeach AG Daniel Cameron

Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launches search warrant task force (AP)
Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launches search warrant task force (AP)(AP)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - A state representative is weighing in on efforts to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“I have never in my time seen jurors come to the forefront and say this must happen,” Representative Pamela Stevenson said.

That is Stevenson’s response to the three grand jurors wanting impeachment charges to be brought against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“They trust that the system is going to do what’s necessary and when you harm that trust, that’s a problem,” Stevenson said.

Those jurors’ lawyer says that Cameron lied about at least three things when he announced that none of the officers would be directly charged in the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, adding she had died in a botched raid at her Louisville apartment.

Stevenson said she trusts the jurors’ decision to seek impeachment charges based on their experience within the grand jury trials.

“They were there, so I’m going to trust what they saw,” Stevenson said.

To read more on the petition, click or tap here.

On Sunday, Stevenson called for Kentuckians, regardless of their party affiliation, to make a commitment to get involved in our democracy.

“There is so much that can be done. If you say for this one year, I am going to feed the child next door dinner that’s something,” Stevenson said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Police got the call around 4:10 of a possible shooting off North Upper Street.
Lexington Police investigating shooting
Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible
Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy
Firefighters from the Jessamine County Fire District, Nicholasville Fire Department, and...
Home in Jessamine County total loss after large fire Saturday morning
Gov. Beshear: 2,018 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

An intersection is partially shutdown following a crash.
Downtown intersection back open after early morning crash in Lexington
first alert
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
Money
Winchester accepting applications for small business relief program
Historical racing operations at Red Mile will temporarily close.
WATCH | Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game