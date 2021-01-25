State representative weighs in on efforts to impeach AG Daniel Cameron

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - A state representative is weighing in on efforts to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“I have never in my time seen jurors come to the forefront and say this must happen,” Representative Pamela Stevenson said.

That is Stevenson’s response to the three grand jurors wanting impeachment charges to be brought against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“They trust that the system is going to do what’s necessary and when you harm that trust, that’s a problem,” Stevenson said.

Those jurors’ lawyer says that Cameron lied about at least three things when he announced that none of the officers would be directly charged in the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, adding she had died in a botched raid at her Louisville apartment.

Stevenson said she trusts the jurors’ decision to seek impeachment charges based on their experience within the grand jury trials.

“They were there, so I’m going to trust what they saw,” Stevenson said.

To read more on the petition, click or tap here.

On Sunday, Stevenson called for Kentuckians, regardless of their party affiliation, to make a commitment to get involved in our democracy.

“There is so much that can be done. If you say for this one year, I am going to feed the child next door dinner that’s something,” Stevenson said.

