‘They’re gonna kill me’: Woman facing list of charges after wild incident in Lincoln County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County woman is facing child abandonment charges.

The sheriff’s office says Chasity Shirley was on Cemetery Road Sunday morning, beating on doors telling neighbors “they’re gonna kill me.”

The arrest citation says Shirley was “extremely” under the influence of an unknown substance and she was bleeding from the top of her head and on her hands.

Chasity Shirley is facing a list of charges.
Chasity Shirley is facing a list of charges.(Lincoln County Regional Jail)

Shirley told deputies she left a small child in her home. They found the child alone in the home, with blood and glass all over the room. The child was turned over to EMS to be taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The arrest citation says Shirley was also turned over to the care of EMS, but she ran away and deputies had to be called back to look for her. The sheriff’s office says Shirley was found further up the road screaming that she was dead and “this was hell.”

Shirley was taken into custody and taken to the hospital, where she’s accused of assaulting an officer, as well as nurses. The citation says Shirley also grabbed a needle from a doctor and tried to stab him with it.

A Taser was then used on Shirley and she was fully strained to her hospital bed.

Shirley has since been booked into jail and is facing a list of charges.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

