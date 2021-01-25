Advertisement

Town Branch Park in Lexington close to final development

By Adam Burniston
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Town Branch Park is one step closer to completion, after a recent announcement that they have raised more than $25 millions dollars, which is just over 80 percent of their total goal. With this new park being put between Oliver Lewis Way and the new Lexington Convention Center, executive director Allison Lankford says they hope it will help build up the community and the local economy.

“As we look towards reopening and revitalizing our small local businesses, this kind of asset in our downtown is really going to have a tremendous impact on that,” Lankford said.

Not only will the Town Branch Park benefit the businesses in downtown Lexington and those who commute and live in Lexington, but it will even help improve the environment here around town.

“We know that having green space in the middle of a downtown area serves to kind of lessen that heat island effect,” Lankford said.

And while there is still more fundraising to go, Lankford says they will still be able to move on to the final design and engineering phase.

“There will be great opportunities for the community to engage in the design process and by the end of this calendar year we will have a fully designed Town Branch Park,” Lankford said.

The Town Branch Park will also act as a link between the Legacy Trail and The Town Branch Trail once it’s complete through downtown, making a more than 22-mile stretch of trail for pedestrians.

