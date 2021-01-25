UK’s next four opponents ranked in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The latest Top 25 also saw ninth-ranked Alabama climb to its highest ranking in 14 years.

Kentucky’s next four opponents are ranked in the Top 25. The Wildcats visit No. 9 Alabama January 26, host No. 5 Texas January 30, visit No. 12 Missouri February 2 and host No. 18 Tennessee February 6.

Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 atop all 10 polls this season. The Crimson Tide had the biggest jump by rising nine spots for their highest ranking since January 2007.

No. 16 Florida State, No. 24 Oklahoma and No. 25 Louisville were new additions to this week’s poll.

Clemson, Oregon and Connecticut fell out of the rankings.

