VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on vaccination priority, which illnesses are in Phase 1C

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

I keep seeing stories about vaccine distribution in other counties. Why is it so delayed in Franklin County?

The Franklin County Health Department says it’s following directions from Gov. Andy Beshear to focus on K-12 school personnel and ensure those who have had their first dose get a second one. Kentucky is among 19 states – and the only state in the region – to prioritize vaccinations this way and expects to complete the first round of vaccinations for all K-12 staffers by the end of the first week in February, according to the governor’s office.

The Franklin County Health Department says it expects to move to vaccinating other groups in phases 1A (long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, and health care personnel) and 1B (first responders and anyone age 70 and over) in early February. The department says it will eventually start contacting those age 70 and over about vaccinations, but it “does not have a timeline of when vaccine will be available” and recommends those waiting to consider “other vaccine opportunities across the Commonwealth.”

The state currently does not have a searchable database of all the locations administering vaccinations to the public. As a starting point, we have located links to the local health department serving each of Kentucky’s 120 counties and the one operated by the UK Healthcare at Kroger Field. To see our list, go here.

Are Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in different phases of receiving the vaccine?

To determine which illnesses should be included in Phase 1C of the state’s vaccination distribution, the governor’s office says it is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. However, we found several differences on the state’s own website when it lists which illnesses are included during Phase 1C.

The list from Centers for Disease Control says people with Type 2 diabetes mellitus are considered to be “at increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19” while those with Type 1 diabetes mellitus “might be at an increased risk.” Because of the CDC’s guidance, the state of Kentucky does not list Type 1 on its list of people eligible for Phase 1C of vaccine distribution.

