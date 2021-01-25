Advertisement

Wendell Green Jr. earns third OVC Freshman of the Week honor

Wendell Green Jr. named OVC Freshman of the Week for the third time.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky freshman Wendell Green Jr. has been named the OVC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.

Green Jr. erupted for 25 points in EKU’s 113-73 win over UT Martin on Thursday. He also had four assists, two steals and two rebounds. He shot 62 percent (10-of-16) from the field and 67 percent (4-of-6) from deep in the victory.

His performance helped the Colonels tie the OVC single-game record with 20 three-pointers.

Green Jr. leads all OVC freshman in scoring (16.4 points) and assists (5.3) per game.

Green Jr. and the Colonels go on the road to face Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State this week.

