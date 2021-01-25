Advertisement

Winchester accepting applications for small business relief program

Money
Money(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Winchester will begin accepting applications for a newly approved COVID-19 relief program Monday.

City commissioners and the mayor approved the program earlier this month.

The program makes $50,000 available for businesses. The city will consider applications until the money is exhausted.

Applications will be accepted through February 5. You can learn more and get an application on the city’s Facebook page.

You can also email mlucas@winchesterky.com or call (859) 744-2821 for more informationn.

