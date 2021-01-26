Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Light Snow On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front is dropping into the region tonight, bringing much colder air for Wednesday. This sets the stage for a light snowfall for much of Kentucky.

Snow develops across western Kentucky and moves east Wednesday into Wednesday night. This looks to increase in coverage and intensity the farther east it gets. This looks like a general 1″-3″ of snow by Thursday morning for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

This will likely become a high impact system for travel. Even if we get melting flakes on roads to start, a rapid drop in temps will cause a quick freeze up of all that water on roads.

Some areas may have snow covered roads for a while.

Temps drop through the 20s as the snow starts and wind up in the teens by Thursday morning.

Single digit wind chills are a good bet by Thursday morning.

The weekend setup continues to look like a snow/mess maker to rain then back to snow by Monday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.