Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Light Snow On The Way

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front is dropping into the region tonight, bringing much colder air for Wednesday. This sets the stage for a light snowfall for much of Kentucky.

Snow develops across western Kentucky and moves east Wednesday into Wednesday night. This looks to increase in coverage and intensity the farther east it gets. This looks like a general 1″-3″ of snow by Thursday morning for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

  • This will likely become a high impact system for travel. Even if we get melting flakes on roads to start, a rapid drop in temps will cause a quick freeze up of all that water on roads.
  • Some areas may have snow covered roads for a while.
  • Temps drop through the 20s as the snow starts and wind up in the teens by Thursday morning.
  • Single digit wind chills are a good bet by Thursday morning.

The weekend setup continues to look like a snow/mess maker to rain then back to snow by Monday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips.
Ky. couple accused of putting body of man who died in their home inside garbage can
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky
Students in the Fayette County Public School system will continue remote only learning for at...
Fayette Co. Public Schools to continue remote-only learning for at least two more weeks
A Lexington store is selling Sen. Bernie Sanders mural sweatshirt to benefit a local youth...
Lexington store unveils “Mittened Man” sweatshirt.

Latest News

Tim Doyle files for unemployment benefits regularly, because he is a bridge repair worker whose...
Kentuckian says same unemployment claim mistake that could be fixed in minutes before the pandemic now takes days
Health leaders react to COVID variant in Kentucky
Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) reacts after scoring against Texas during the second half...
UK’s next opponent No. 5 Texas upset by No. 24 Oklahoma 80-79
Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) works against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky collapses late, falls to No. 9 Alabama 70-59
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Justin Landon, CEO of LBAR
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Justin Landon, CEO of LBAR