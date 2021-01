EKU men’s basketball games at Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State postponed

RICHMOND, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team’s upcoming games at Tennessee Tech (Jan. 28) and Jacksonville State (Jan. 30) have been postponed due to Ohio Valley Conference COVID-19 protocols.

The game at Jacksonville State has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

The game at Tennessee Tech will now be played on Monday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

EKU (13-2, 7-1 OVC) has won eight straight games and is off to its best start since 1946-47.