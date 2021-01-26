Advertisement

Fayette Co. Public Schools to continue remote-only learning for at least two more weeks

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in the Fayette County Public School system will continue remote-only learning for at least the next two weeks. And school principals are working to make the transition back to in-person learning as smooth as possible.

The school board announced the decision during a virtual meeting Monday evening.

Working with the health department, they’ve determined the number of cases in the county are still too high for an in-person return.

While students and teachers will be working from home a little longer, principals did show example videos of what the return to in-person learning will look like. Each school is supposed to release a video telling students and parents about the changes they can expect, so no one is surprised the first day back.

“A graduated return is K-2, then 3, 5, 6, 9 and 12. Then 7, 8, 10 and 11. Finally, our preschool. There is no predetermined amount of time between returning these specific grade levels,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Marlene Helm said.

The board did announce they are planning an in-person summer school, at every school, through June and July.

They will be meeting again Tuesday morning to discuss a possible return to school the week of Feb. 8.

