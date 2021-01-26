Advertisement

Feds charge 5th Kentucky resident in Capitol violence

Jordan Revlett, 22, was arrested for entering the Capitol building after posting pictures and a 42-second video on Snapchat, according to court documents.(United States Department of Justice)
By Gray Media
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI has made another arrest of a Kentucky resident related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jordan Revlett, 22, was arrested for entering the Capitol building after posting pictures and a 42-second video on Snapchat, according to court documents.

Revlett is from Island, Ky., in McLean County. He joins four other people from Kentucky already federally charged.

The criminal complaint states the video shows Revlett’s perspective entering the Capitol. Chants of “Let us through” can be heard. The documents state the video shows a chaotic scene depicting rioters and officers.

In another social media picture, Revlett is shown in a selfie with a caption stating, “Just so you guys know, a Capitol police officer opened the door from inside to let us in,” the court documents show.

Revlett told FBI investigators that he had traveled to Washington to hear former President Donald Trump speak, adding that there were no signs restricting his entry into the building and that an officer did not stop him from entering either.

Revlett also told the agents he did not participate in any violence and that he stayed in the rotunda for several minutes.

Revlett is charged with unlawful entry on restricted grounds, and violent entry or disorderly conduct. He had his first court appearance Monday.

