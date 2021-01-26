Advertisement

HBO reportedly developing “Harry Potter” TV series

If you tried a summoning charm to conjure up more Harry Potter content, it looks like it may have worked.
(KWQC)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -New Harry Potter content may been coming to a screen near you.

HBO Max is reportedly in the early stages of creating a live-action show based on the life of Hogwarts alumni.

The seven-book, eight-film series remains one of the most valuable franchises for WarnerMedia, HBO Max’s parent company.

According to Variety, WarnerMedia has denied the project on the record, but anonymous sources have confirmed that early-stage work is underway. Variety says it is not clear what part of the Potter story the show would take on.

