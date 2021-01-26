Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some dry time before wintry weather returns

The threat for wintry weather will return on Wednesday.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The past couple of days really brought some decent rainfall to the region. It is now time to start focusing on the wintry stuff again.

We will get some dry hours in today and tomorrow. There is a solid chance that temperatures reach the 50s for highs. This little walk on the mild side is a brief one! It isn’t like we will be able to enjoy these temperatures. The ground is so full of water that the squish factor will run high.

Another system will sweep by in our southern skies. It will push moisture all the way into Kentucky. By this time, the air will be cold enough that we see some wintry weather develop. Snow will be flying again, and some of us will get some on the ground. There will be a heavier swath embedded within the main area of snow. We’ll have to watch it closely. It will have the best potential to throw some down on the ground.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

