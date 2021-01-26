Advertisement

Ky. couple accused of putting body of man who died in their home inside garbage can

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County couple is facing charges after police say they put a man’s body inside a garbage can.

Nicholasville police arrested Clay Phillips and Tawna Miller Tuesday morning.

Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips.
Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips.(Jessamine Co. Detention Center)

They’re both charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Their arrest citation says a man who was staying at the couple’s home died overnight and the couple placed the man’s body in a garbage can. Police say the couple also took the man’s belongings and drove his car to the Homeplace Inn in an effort to hide his death.

Police have not released the victim’s name or said how he died, but they do not believe there was any foul play.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky
Students in the Fayette County Public School system will continue remote only learning for at...
Fayette Co. Public Schools to continue remote-only learning for at least two more weeks
A Lexington store is selling Sen. Bernie Sanders mural sweatshirt to benefit a local youth...
Lexington store unveils “Mittened Man” sweatshirt.

Latest News

Tim Doyle files for unemployment benefits regularly, because he is a bridge repair worker whose...
Kentuckian says same unemployment claim mistake that could be fixed in minutes before the pandemic now takes days
Health leaders react to COVID variant in Kentucky
Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) reacts after scoring against Texas during the second half...
UK’s next opponent No. 5 Texas upset by No. 24 Oklahoma 80-79
Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) works against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky collapses late, falls to No. 9 Alabama 70-59
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Justin Landon, CEO of LBAR
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Justin Landon, CEO of LBAR