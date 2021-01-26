Ky. couple accused of putting body of man who died in their home inside garbage can

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County couple is facing charges after police say they put a man’s body inside a garbage can.

Nicholasville police arrested Clay Phillips and Tawna Miller Tuesday morning.

Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips. (Jessamine Co. Detention Center)

They’re both charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Their arrest citation says a man who was staying at the couple’s home died overnight and the couple placed the man’s body in a garbage can. Police say the couple also took the man’s belongings and drove his car to the Homeplace Inn in an effort to hide his death.

Police have not released the victim’s name or said how he died, but they do not believe there was any foul play.

