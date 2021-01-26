Lexington Academy of Barbering offering free haircuts for people in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For several years the Lexington Academy of Barbering has offered free back to school haircuts, but during the pandemic, owner Anthony Hayden realized how many people are struggling and wanted to ease at least some of that by expanding the program this year to help anyone in need.

“Two kids and a family, a haircut and nails is $25, that’s $50 they’d have to take off their electric bill. We’d want them to come here and let us cut their hair for free, that way they can pay their bills,” Hayden said.

And sometimes a haircut can make all the difference in somebody’s life.

“Whenever you’re able to give somebody that spark back into their life to be able to go out and get a job interview, you never know, you might be able to change someone’s life like that,” Hayden said.

And while the Academy is helping those in need during the pandemic, it also is helping the barbers themselves learn important skills, and for some of them, a new trade.

“It’s impacted my life tremendously. Being here gives me a sense of stability, keeps me out of trouble, gets me to do something for the community in a positive way,” said Ivan Hamilton, a barber at L.A.B.

And with all of the different barbers’ life experiences, they’re hoping they can make an impact on whoever’s hair they’re cutting.

“You never know who you’re going to get, you never know how you’re going to impact somebody so I think God brings people together in different ways and that’s how you get to touch somebody’s life forever like that,” said Damon Reed, a barber at L.A.B.

At this time, there is no end to this free haircut program as the Lexington Academy of Barbering says they’ll continue it for as long as people are in need during the pandemic.

