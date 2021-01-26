Lexington store unveils “Mittened Man” sweatshirt.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington store, Shop Local Kentucky, has gained a lot of attention lately.

A mural of the now viral image of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony is painted on the side of the store.

The store is now officially selling sweatshirt with a likeness of the mural on the front.

Senator Sanders had also made merchandise and sold merchandise to raise money for Vermont Meals on Wheels and other charities.

Those at Shop Local Kentucky thought they would follow the example and make a product in order to give back to the community.

A link to the store’s online shop and the sweatshirt an be found here.

All proceeds from the sweatshirt sales will benefit Arbor Youth Services based in Lexington.

It is a youth organization that works to end youth homelessness by providing a safe and supportive environment to youth who have suffered abuse, abandonment, or are at risk of victimization.

