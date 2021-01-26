Advertisement

McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce returning Feb. 1

McDonald's spicy McNuggets dipped in Mighty Hot Sauce will be available for a limited time.
McDonald's spicy McNuggets dipped in Mighty Hot Sauce will be available for a limited time.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The popular spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce are returning to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time on Feb. 1.

The spicy McNuggets, which were the first innovation to the nuggets since they reached McDonald’s restaurants in 1983, have a tempura breading seasoned with cayenne and chili peppers.

Mighty Hot Sauce, which is the first new McNuggets dipping sauce since 2017, includes red and cayenne peppers mixed with garlic and a hint of sweetness.

McDonald’s first introduced spicy McNuggets last August for a limited time. McDonald’s did not say when spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce will disappear from menus again, but hinted that more menu innovations will be announced soon.

