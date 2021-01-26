Advertisement

Fatality confirmed after overnight tornado in northern Jefferson County, Ala.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates has confirmed a fatality related to the overnight possible tornado in Fultondale, Alabama, WBRC reports. No additional details are being provided at this time.

First responders from several agencies remain searching for and removing possible trapped storm victims in Jefferson County early Tuesday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Justin McKenzie with the Fultondale Fire Department said just after 3:30 a.m. that “we do have possible fatalities, can not confirm the number yet. We still have search and rescue crews out working.” McKenzie also confirmed earlier Tuesday morning there were “many injuries or deaths at this time.”

There are multiple reports of damage in northern Jefferson County after a possible tornado touched down late Monday night.

A Tornado Warning was issued just after 10:30 p.m. and reports of damage began to come in soon afterward.

There is confirmed damage to several structures on Walker Chapel Road in Fultondale including a Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites, a Chili’s restaurant and possibly an Outback Steakhouse.

There are also reports of damage to homes in the Fultondale area.

Other images show some serious damage at the intersection of North Pine Hill Road and Carson Road.

There are also reports of damage on Sunhill Road in Center Point. The mayor of Center Point confirmed there was roof damage at Hilldale Baptist Church in addition to trees down in the same area. The church’s steeple was blown off the roof.

The Hoover Fire Department assisted Fultondale first responders in helping with a search and rescue after the storms.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Shirley is facing a list of charges.
‘They’re gonna kill me’: Woman facing list of charges after wild incident in Lincoln County
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sets new record of people vaccinated in one week; supply of COVID vaccine continues to be top concern
Troopers said an 8-year-old child was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.
Details released in I-64 crash that killed young child
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Elderly woman killed, 5 others hurt in Portland car rampage
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
Epstein’s ex-girlfriend seeks dismissal of charges she faces
Sacramento-area National Weather Service forecasters predict an abundance of snow in the Sierra...
‘Historic’ snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
The leaders of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight with Schumer
The mayor confirmed there was roof damage at Hilldale Baptist Church in addition to trees down...
Mayor of Center Point, Alabama, talks about possible tornado damage