Advertisement

No-fly list: Southwest last to ban emotional-support animals

In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 waits to take off at Chicago's...
In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 waits to take off at Chicago's Midway Airport as another lands. Airfares are up and headed higher in summer 2012.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Emotional-support animals are no longer free to roam about the cabin on Southwest Airlines either.

The airline said Monday that it will let passengers bring trained service dogs in the cabin, but starting March 1, emotional-support animals are out.

The airline says anyone who wants to bring a dog or cat on board after that will have to pay a fee and keep the animal in a carrier under a seat.

Other airlines have made similar changes in their animal policies.

The Transportation Department says airlines don’t have to let passengers bring an animal on board for free by claiming it provides emotional support.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Shirley is facing a list of charges.
‘They’re gonna kill me’: Woman facing list of charges after wild incident in Lincoln County
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. sets new record of people vaccinated in one week; supply of COVID vaccine continues to be top concern
Troopers said an 8-year-old child was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.
Details released in I-64 crash that killed young child
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Elderly woman killed, 5 others hurt in Portland car rampage
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
Epstein’s ex-girlfriend seeks dismissal of charges she faces
Sacramento-area National Weather Service forecasters predict an abundance of snow in the Sierra...
‘Historic’ snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
The leaders of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight with Schumer
The mayor confirmed there was roof damage at Hilldale Baptist Church in addition to trees down...
Mayor of Center Point, Alabama, talks about possible tornado damage