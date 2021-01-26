Advertisement

One year later: Loved ones, fans still coming to terms with Kobe Bryant’s death

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s been one year since basketball great Kobe Bryant died.

Despite the passage of time, teammates and loved ones say they are still coming to terms with the loss.

Bryant, his young daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 last year.

Bryant retired from basketball in 2016, having played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, shadows are cast on a memorial wall as fans gather at...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, shadows are cast on a memorial wall as fans gather at LA Live, near Staples Center where the Los Angeles Lakers play, to memorialize Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles following a helicopter crash that killed the former NBA basketball player, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Several times during last season’s victorious playoff and NBA finals run, the Lakers wore their Black Mamba jerseys to commemorate Bryant and his daughter.

The Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on the eve on the anniversary. Their coach, Frank Vogel, said the team has the day off to grieve and honor Bryant “how they see fit.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips.
Ky. couple accused of putting body of man who died in their home inside garbage can
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky
Students in the Fayette County Public School system will continue remote only learning for at...
Fayette Co. Public Schools to continue remote-only learning for at least two more weeks
A Lexington store is selling Sen. Bernie Sanders mural sweatshirt to benefit a local youth...
Lexington store unveils “Mittened Man” sweatshirt.

Latest News

Elaine Ludwig, a 72-year-old cancer survivor, says her family is the thing that has kept her...
Cancer survivor, 72, struggling to get COVID-19 vaccination in Pa.
The 72-year-old says she has nowhere to turn, blaming a lack of coordination and a system that...
Cancer survivor criticizes Pennsylvania's vaccination system as she struggles for appointment
The Obama-era health care law covers more than 23 million people through a mix of subsidized...
Biden to reopen ‘Obamacare’ markets for COVID-19 relief
Tim Doyle files for unemployment benefits regularly, because he is a bridge repair worker whose...
Kentuckian says same unemployment claim mistake that could be fixed in minutes before the pandemic now takes days
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2007, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Curt Schilling pitches against the...
Baseball Hall gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy