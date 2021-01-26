Parole board hears from woman convicted of murdering girlfriend’s husband in Lexington murder-for-hire plot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman convicted in an infamous Lexington murder will have to wait a little longer to find out if she will be granted parole.

Karen Brown and Elizabeth Turpin were convicted for the 1986 murder of Elizabeth’s husband, Michael Turpin.

Tuesday morning, Brown sat for her parole hearing.

Police say Elizabeth Turpin plotted the murder, while Brown assisted Keith Bouchard in carrying out the crime.

“I followed every order that Keith Bouchard gave me except I did not stab Mike Turpin,” Brown said. “He [Bouchard] was yelling for me to stab him [Michael]. I did not stab Mike.”

Police say the women hired Bouchard to stab Michael more than 20 times. Records state Brown held Michael down during the stabbing. However, on Tuesday, Brown told the parole board she did not hold Michael down.

She explained Bouchard showed her the knives prior to the killing.

“Even when he told he was just going rough him up, at that point I knew it wasn’t true because you don’t carry knives just to hurt somebody,” Brown said.

She also admitted to helping Bouchard in dragging Michael’s body to the trunk of a vehicle.

Brown told the parole board at the time of the crime, she was young, on drugs and had given up on life. Now, 35 years, later she explained she has made a lot of positive changes.

After deliberating, the board could not decide whether to grant parole. They will make a final decision on Monday.

Karen Brown is eligible for parole in March. Elizabeth Turpin was denied parole last month.

