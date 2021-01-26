Advertisement

Scott County Schools employees receive Moderna vaccine

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Schools employees can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is being given Tuesday to about 1,600 people at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown and Scott County Schools employees tell us they feel like they’re making history.

Any employee that signed up was able to come to get the shot, according to WEDCO Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller.

Miller says schools were not created with social distancing in mind and thinks the vaccination will give teachers the hope and confidence they need to resume in-person instruction.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub says, beginning Wednesday, all students will head back into the building all five days of the school week. Hub says the decision to return was based on many factors, one of them was staff getting their first dose.

”I do think that getting the vaccination today raises the level of confidence that everybody has that they are going to be even safer than back in the fall when they were going 5 days a week,” Dr. Hub said.

Jeri Fryman is a teacher at Scott County Middle School. She says schools have been virtual for a while and feels virtual instruction doesn’t compare with seeing students face-to-face.

Now, with additional armor, Fryman says teachers are excited to get back into the classroom.

“It’s gonna help us be a little more at ease knowing that we’ve had the vaccine and we can continue to be in person and, hopefully, make it through this school year all in-person,” Fryman said.

Superintendent Hub says, initially, 198 teachers choose to not get the vaccine. He says several of those people changed their minds and headed to the clinic at the end of the day to be administered any remaining doses.

Dr. Miller says they’ll hold another clinic like this in about a month for employees to get their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

