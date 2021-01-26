Advertisement

Students eager as Pulaski Co. Schools return to in-person learning

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Reading, writing and arithmetic is back in the classroom.

“When we did virtual, it was a struggle to keep them focused,” parent Taryn Seward said.

Seward has two children at Pulaski Elementary, and it’s been no struggle getting them ready for school.

“They are excited. They can’t wait to get to class. My son, ’we need to get to school.’ For a parent, that’s rewarding,” Seward said.

Her first and third graders are going five days a week, and the superintendent says school is a safe place to be.

“We follow the greatest protocols when it comes to safety. Mask wearing, social distancing, as much as possible,” Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said.

The younger the students, the more crowded the classrooms. We’re told that 75 to 80 percent of the elementary age students chose in-person learning, but a lot of middle and high school students chose to remain virtual.

Richardson says it’s easier for older kids to learn at home, but not so with younger ones.

“There’s a lot of direct instruction that needs to take place with the elementary, I think parents realize that,” Richardson said.

“For them they learn better in person. Just the social aspect. The one-on-one. The group. That’s the better option,” Seward said.

Seward hopes with the vaccine rollout, her kids can stay in school.

Superintendent Richardson says a little more than half of the staff wants to be vaccinated and they hope to complete the first doses of those in two weeks.

