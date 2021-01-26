Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Man O’ War closures this week for Brighton Rail-Trail Bridge construction work

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Traffic along Man O’War will be impacted for the rest of this week as crews continue work on the new Brighton Rail-Trail Bridge.

Construction crews are making quite a bit of progress on the new walkway over Man O’War, but progress can come at a cost and, this week, it will come at the cost of some headaches for drivers.

Starting Tuesday, you can expect some intermittent lane closures as crews work on delivering supplies for the walkway.

Wednesday, the bridge beams will be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., meaning there will be some short single lane closures and four full closures for traffic on the northbound side during that time.

The big day is going to be Thursday, especially Thursday evening. Starting at 6 o’clock, the center lane of Man O’War is going to be completely shut down so that crews can set up a crane and move the barrier wall.

Then, around 10 p.m., that night the entire road between Pink Pigeon and Liberty and Todd Roads is going to shut down. There will be detour signage up and police will be on-site to help direct some traffic.

Officials say that these closures are going to help ensure crews can have the bridge beams in place and Man O’War reopened before 6 o’clock Friday morning.

