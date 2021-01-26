VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on vaccine timeline, cost, residency requirement, registration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

When should it be my turn to get vaccinated?

At this time, supplies of the vaccines approved for use in the United States are limited. Because of this, the Centers for Disease Control made recommendations to states on who should be vaccinated first and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services based its plans on those recommendations.

Here are the various phases and expected general timelines for vaccinations:

Phase 1A (now through end of winter): Residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities; health care personnel.

Phase 1B (Now through spring): Anyone 70 or older; first responders; K-12 personnel.

Phase 1C (February through summer): Anyone 60 or older; anyone 16 or older who has a CDC-listed high risk for COVID-19; essential workers

Phase 2 (Late summer through next winter): Anyone 40 or older.

Phase 3 (fall through next winter): Anyone 16 or older.

Phase 4 (TBA): Children under 16 if vaccines are approved for their age group.

How much does the COVID-19 vaccine cost?

The current supply of vaccine being given out was purchased by the federal government. The goal is for it to distributed to all Americans at no cost, according to the Centers for Disease Control .

However, vaccination providers can charge an administration fee for giving someone the shot. Vaccination providers can be reimbursed for this by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund. No one can be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay the vaccine administration fee.

Do you have to be a Kentucky resident or a U.S. citizen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

No. All vaccine sites are open to anyone within the priority groups regardless of country, state, or county of residence, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

However, people receiving the vaccine will need to return to the same sites receive their second shot 21 or 28 days after their first dose, depending on which vaccine they receive.

How can seniors without internet access register to receive the vaccine?

Contact your local health department or hospital to check if they are currently administering vaccine to phase 1B individuals, which includes those age 70 or older.

Gov. Andy Beshear says once up and running all of the state’s regional vaccination centers will have telephone lines to take registrations as well.

“We do ask family members to help their parents and grandparents sign up, and we’ve seen some pretty good success out of that.,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re also reaching out to faith leaders that often communicate with significant number of seniors. There are some specific programs the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is working to reach certain types of seniors including homebound seniors.”

