102-year-old Knoxville woman born during Spanish flu pandemic receives first COVID-19 vaccine dose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you live a century, you can say you’ve witnessed a lot.

Minnie McMillin is 102-years-young, and the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Raintree Terrace senior living center in Knoxville.

In fact, she was born during a pandemic, the 1918 Spanish flu.

Although she was too young to remember that, she says she remembers the polio epidemic.

“I remember the polio well because it hit our family. Not direct, but a cousin,” shared Minnie.

Minnie says the COVID-19 shot was painless, and she’s thrilled to be vaccinated.

“I feel great. I was afraid I wouldn’t get it because I was too old,” says Minnie.

Other seniors living at Raintree Terrace also got their first dose of the vaccine.

Minnie, who says she worked as a nurse in her younger years, hopes others will follow her lead and get vaccinated.

“I would encourage everybody to get the vaccine,” says Minnie.

Minnie is scheduled to get her second dose of the vaccine in February.

