Advertisement

CDC: In-person learning safe with precautions

Students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend classes in-person
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is possible for schools to safely reopen and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Experts have been stressing the importance of in-person learning for student development and access to essential services.

In one study, CDC researchers looked at schools in Wood County, Wisconsin, that opened last fall for in-person learning.

They found that COVID transmission was 37% lower in school than it was in the surrounding community.

Experts say that’s because of precautions the school took, like mandating masks and separating children into smaller groups.

They say their findings suggest students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend classes in-person.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips.
Ky. couple accused of putting body of man who died in their home inside garbage can
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky
Snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Accumulating snow possible
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.
One person dead after Madison County crash

Latest News

The selling comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will deliver on its...
Stocks have their worst day since October as Big Tech sinks
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Acting legend Cloris Leachman dies at age 94
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind....
Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence