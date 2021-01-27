Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Weather Advisory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day as snow moves across the entire region.

A decent round of snow is in store for much of the state today through tonight as low pressure works just to our south. With accumulating snow taking control from west to east, travel conditions go downhill quickly, especially as temps crash into the 20s this evening. Behind all this comes a complex and messy looking system this weekend and early next week.

Here are a few thoughts on the current snow setup:

An enhanced band of snow is likely to show up within 50 miles on either side of Interstate 64 from southern Indiana through central Kentucky. As this band expands across central and eastern Kentucky, it arcs more toward the southeast.

Within this overall area, a general 1″-4″ of snow likely shows up. There’s the chance for a few spots to come in just over this if everything comes together just right.

Farther southeast, we may get some higher totals along the Virginia border counties, especially in the mountains.

A coating to 2″ amounts show up across the far north and northeast and areas of western and south central Kentucky.

As temps crash into the 20s early Wednesday evening, roads will likely ice up with some snow on top of that.

Winds will also be super gusty and that gives us a wind chill that can drop into the single digits at times by Thursday morning. Actual lows reach the teens for some.

We also have to start really focusing on the setup for the weekend and early next week. This has the potential to become a major Ohio Valley winter storm and that could very well mean a lot of different weather here in Kentucky.

The initial surge of precipitation from this moves in late Saturday into Saturday night and may very well become a thumper snow, sleet and freezing rain event. It’s actually been many years since we’ve had a front end setup like this. For our far northern Kentucky/Cincy friends, this one may pop your snow bubble in a nice way (Assuming today’s heaviest snow stays just to your south).

All of this would go over to rain on Sunday, then we go back to snow. snow showers and snow squalls Sunday night and Monday.

