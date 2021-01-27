Advertisement

Committee holds meeting to discuss petition to impeach Beshear

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A state government committee met for several hours Wednesday, considering a petition filed by four people to impeach Governor Andy Beshear.

That committee quickly moved from an open meeting Wednesday to a closed one, all because one of the petitioners asked for more time to respond to the governor’s response to the petition.

The committee meeting comes upon the request of four people, some business owners, who claim the governor’s actions during the pandemic are impeachable, such as violating the rights of Kentuckians in closing businesses and telling people not to attend church.

But the governor filed a 241-page response, in part calling some, if not all, of the four petitioners radicals and saying some have even threatened him and his family.

Wednesday afternoon, the committee moved behind closed doors after one of those four asked for more time to consider a response to the governor’s petition response.

After that closed-door session, the committee said they were now seeking more information from the governor. One of the four petitioners seeking the governor’s impeachment also withdrew their petition during the meeting.

Governor Beshear talked about the developments during his Wednesday briefing.

“I take action to say lives and what I can say is that none of those actions are anywhere close to an impeachment standard in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “In civil discourse, and in politics, you should be able to argue about things. Heck, people can even yell about things they dislike, but this tool is silly and, I mean, it’s not even close to being appropriate.”

At expected later dates, the committee will also consider impeachments against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Rep. Robert Goforth.

GoForth is currently facing charges of strangulation, accused of violence against his wife and was re-elected to his seat in November.

The impeachment petition against Cameron comes from three grand jurors who disputed several crucial points in Cameron’s decision not to indict any of the LMPD officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death.

