Fayette Co. Public Schools to remain virtual until at least Feb. 12

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Fayette County Public Schools will be learning virtually through at least Feb. 12.

The district emailed parents about the decision Tuesday evening.

The school board met on Monday night and made the decision to stay virtual for at least the next two weeks, but after consulting with the health department on Tuesday, it was determined the district will also remain virtual the week of Feb. 8-12.

The district says Lexington’s average of COVID cases is 193.

