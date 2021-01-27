‘I’m very glad she’s back’: Scott County students return to the classroom

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Students returned to the classroom in Scott County Wednesday morning.

The county is going back to a five day a week in-person learning model, similar to what it did for parts of last semester.

It’s fair to say Wednesday morning was an exciting one.

“You could say that times a thousand,” said parent Michell Stull. “I’m very glad she’s back.”

Drop off lines were flooded and enthusiasm was high for the first day back in classrooms since November.

Students are heading back to school in Scott County today. I had one mother stop me to say that her two students are so excited to be going back to the classrooms. I’ll have more on the return throughout the day on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Rlv0uS8FFy — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) January 27, 2021

“There’s no doubt that what’s best for student achievement is having our students in classrooms with practiced professional educators teaching them and helping them learn,” said Dr. Kevin Hub, Scott County superintendent.

That’s a sentiment the parents we spoke with agreed with.

“Doing it all online, doing it all on the computer, and not having that person-to-person, face-to-face, it’s hard for her,” said parent Allicia Palmer.

Parent Carrie Reed says the school district’s move to vaccinate more than 1,600 faculty and staff members on Tuesday allowed her to feel more excited and less worried for her son.

“We know that staff and teachers and a lot of people were vaccinated yesterday and that makes me feel a whole lot more comfortable, knowing that they’re going back safely,” Reed said.

School officials say this is the right move. Still, even with the teachers vaccinated, you can see masks and the same precautions from the fall in place during the spring. Hub tells us that’s because they worked.

“And it’s important to say they were followed so strictly by our students and our staff that it made the difference and the data proves it,” Hub said. “We did not have a single case of COVID transmission back in the fall in nearly six weeks of in-person learning.”

