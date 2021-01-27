Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Accumulating snow possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first part of the day is pretty quiet. The second half will be a little more interesting.

A system will pass by south of Kentucky. A wave of energy will be close enough to throw some snow around, and some of it will accumulate on the ground. Here are some highlights from what I am thinking.

- Temperatures will be split from north to south

- Warmest in parts of southern Kentucky

- Rain leads the way

- Mix to snow develops later

- Snow with some heavier bands moves through

- Accumulations possible this evening- tomorrow morning

- Generally 1″-3″ with some higher totals in southeastern Kentucky

- Those spots could pick up 2″-4″ with locally higher amounts

Once we get to the other side of this system, it is just cold. We have a couple of chances of seeing wind chill readings around the single digits again. That is some pretty tough stuff!

The weekend could have another wintry blast. I will focus more on it after this one wraps up.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

