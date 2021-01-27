Advertisement

Kentucky collapses late, falls to No. 9 Alabama 70-59

The Wildcats drop to 5-10, 4-4 in league play.
Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) works against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) works against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKYT) - Despite only making six field goals the entire second half, No. 9 Alabama survived a scare from Kentucky and beat the Wildcats 70-59 to stay perfect in SEC play.

Dontaie Allen, Davion Mintz and Olivier Sarr led the Wildcats with 12 points each. BJ Boston added eight points and six rebounds.

Kentucky finished 6-14 from three and Alabama finished 6-20. Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide with 21 points.

With under 4:00 to play, Alabama used a 10-0 run to pull away. Kentucky is averaging 16 turnovers in its 10 losses and the Wildcats had exactly 16 Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama has swept the season series vs. Kentucky for the first time since the 1988-89 season.

The Crimson Tide have now won 10 straight games, their longest streak since the 1996-97 season. This is also their second 9-0 start to SEC play in school history.

Kentucky (5-10, 4-4) hosts No. 5 Texas Saturday at 8:00 at Rupp Arena.

Alabama (14-3, 9-0) visits No. 24 Oklahoma Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips.
Ky. couple accused of putting body of man who died in their home inside garbage can
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky
Students in the Fayette County Public School system will continue remote only learning for at...
Fayette Co. Public Schools to continue remote-only learning for at least two more weeks
A Lexington store is selling Sen. Bernie Sanders mural sweatshirt to benefit a local youth...
Lexington store unveils “Mittened Man” sweatshirt.

Latest News

Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) reacts after scoring against Texas during the second half...
UK’s next opponent No. 5 Texas upset by No. 24 Oklahoma 80-79
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2007, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Curt Schilling pitches against the...
Baseball Hall gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy
Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart named to College Football Playoff Selection Committee
Tre King scored 29 points in the win.
EKU men’s basketball games at Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State postponed