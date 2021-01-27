Kentucky collapses late, falls to No. 9 Alabama 70-59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKYT) - Despite only making six field goals the entire second half, No. 9 Alabama survived a scare from Kentucky and beat the Wildcats 70-59 to stay perfect in SEC play.

Dontaie Allen, Davion Mintz and Olivier Sarr led the Wildcats with 12 points each. BJ Boston added eight points and six rebounds.

Kentucky finished 6-14 from three and Alabama finished 6-20. Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide with 21 points.

With under 4:00 to play, Alabama used a 10-0 run to pull away. Kentucky is averaging 16 turnovers in its 10 losses and the Wildcats had exactly 16 Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama has swept the season series vs. Kentucky for the first time since the 1988-89 season.

The Crimson Tide have now won 10 straight games, their longest streak since the 1996-97 season. This is also their second 9-0 start to SEC play in school history.

Kentucky (5-10, 4-4) hosts No. 5 Texas Saturday at 8:00 at Rupp Arena.

Alabama (14-3, 9-0) visits No. 24 Oklahoma Saturday at noon.

