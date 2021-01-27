One person dead after Madison County crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Madison County.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on US 25 South, just south of Berea.

State police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

KSP says their initial investigation shows the SUV being driven by 50-year-old Gregory Newman, of Berea, turned left from Eagle Point Dr. into the path of a car heading south on Mount Vernon Rd.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner. That person’s name has not been released.

Newman’s passenger was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

