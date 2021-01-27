Advertisement

One person dead after Madison County crash

KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.
KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.(KSP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Madison County.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on US 25 South, just south of Berea.

State police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

KSP says their initial investigation shows the SUV being driven by 50-year-old Gregory Newman, of Berea, turned left from Eagle Point Dr. into the path of a car heading south on Mount Vernon Rd.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner. That person’s name has not been released.

Newman’s passenger was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

KSP is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision that occurred early this morning on Mt. Vernon Rd (US-25 S) just south of Berea in Madison County. The roadway is open and the scene has been cleared.

Posted by Robert Purdy on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips.
Ky. couple accused of putting body of man who died in their home inside garbage can
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky
Snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Accumulating snow possible
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15

Latest News

Monoclonal antibody treatment is being used in several area hospitals, including Bluegrass...
Some Lexington area hospitals offering monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19
We’re told crews are focusing on bridges, overpasses and ramps, which tend to freeze the...
Lexington road crews prepare for winter weather
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A about the wait and safety of vaccines
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 photo the railway tracks where hundred thousands of...
‘Some of the worst evils in history’: Lexington rabbi discusses Holocaust Remembrance Day
With vaccines offering a potential end to the pandemic, a new worry has emerged: new variants...
WATCH | Will the current vaccines protect against new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus?