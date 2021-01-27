Advertisement

Lexington road crews prepare for winter weather

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lots of folks are bundling up on this Wednesday and preparing for temperatures to drop, especially when the sun goes down.

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Weather Advisory

State road crews say they have been planning for tonight’s weather for a while. Drivers have been out all day and will switch off at midnight. Those new workers will focus on preparing for the morning commute.

We’re told crews are focusing on bridges, overpasses and ramps, which tend to freeze the quickest. A spokesperson for District 7 of the Department of Highways said she is cautioning people who will be on the road tonight.

“Please plan ahead. It may take you longer to get to your destination than what it would originally be and also you need to be thinking about tomorrow morning’s commute. Leaving early if there’s snow and ice so that you have ample time to get to your destination,” Natasha Lacy said.

Lacy says the state crews won’t be short due to COVID-19 illness or precautions.

You can find the city of Lexington’s snow and ice control plan by clicking here.

