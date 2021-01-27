Advertisement

Petition seeks impeachment of Kentucky lawmaker

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A citizen’s petition is calling for the impeachment of a prominent Kentucky lawmaker facing a strangulation charge.

The petition against Republican state Rep. Robert Goforth was filed with the state House on Wednesday.

The petition was signed by several people. It says Goforth should be removed from office for physically abusing his wife.

The petitioners said Goforth’s ouster would signal that domestic abuse will not be tolerated.

In response, Goforth says he won reelection by a wide margin last year despite what he calls “a nearly constant assault” on his character.

