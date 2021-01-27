Police arrest suspect in shooting near UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lexington.

The shooting happened Saturday, Jan. 16th around 2:45 a.m. on South Limestone, near the University of Kentucky’s campus.

We’re told a woman was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital with what was described at the time as life-threatening injuries.

Police say 26-year-old Shantoria D. Burdell has been identified as the suspect and she was arrested Tuesday on an assault charge after turning herself in.

This is a developing story.

Police say 26-year-old Shantoria D. Burdell is accused of shooting another woman on January 16 on S. Limestone. (Fayette Co. Detention Center)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.