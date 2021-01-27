Police arrest suspect in shooting near UK campus
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lexington.
The shooting happened Saturday, Jan. 16th around 2:45 a.m. on South Limestone, near the University of Kentucky’s campus.
We’re told a woman was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital with what was described at the time as life-threatening injuries.
Police say 26-year-old Shantoria D. Burdell has been identified as the suspect and she was arrested Tuesday on an assault charge after turning herself in.
This is a developing story.
