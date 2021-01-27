Advertisement

Police arrest suspect in shooting near UK campus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lexington.

The shooting happened Saturday, Jan. 16th around 2:45 a.m. on South Limestone, near the University of Kentucky’s campus.

We’re told a woman was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital with what was described at the time as life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS: Overnight Lexington shooting puts woman in ER

Police say 26-year-old Shantoria D. Burdell has been identified as the suspect and she was arrested Tuesday on an assault charge after turning herself in.

This is a developing story.

Police say 26-year-old Shantoria D. Burdell is accused of shooting another woman on January 16...
Police say 26-year-old Shantoria D. Burdell is accused of shooting another woman on January 16 on S. Limestone.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips.
Ky. couple accused of putting body of man who died in their home inside garbage can
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky
Snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Accumulating snow possible
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.
One person dead after Madison County crash

Latest News

Monoclonal antibody treatment is being used in several area hospitals, including Bluegrass...
Some Lexington area hospitals offering monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19
We’re told crews are focusing on bridges, overpasses and ramps, which tend to freeze the...
Lexington road crews prepare for winter weather
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A about the wait and safety of vaccines
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 photo the railway tracks where hundred thousands of...
‘Some of the worst evils in history’: Lexington rabbi discusses Holocaust Remembrance Day
With vaccines offering a potential end to the pandemic, a new worry has emerged: new variants...
WATCH | Will the current vaccines protect against new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus?