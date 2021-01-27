Advertisement

Rowan County Schools holds vaccine clinic for teachers

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Rowan County teachers want students back in school and to stay in school. That’s why many teachers are signing up to get vaccinated.

The Rowan County School district hosted a vaccine clinic Wednesday for all employees. Last month, the district sent a survey to teachers and staff asking if they wanted to get vaccinated. School officials say about 70 percent responded ‘yes.’

“Our teaches miss their kids, and our kids are missing their teachers and their friends,” said Renee Smith, director of district health services for Rowan County Schools.“This brings them back in and we’re doing our social distancing.”

Rowan County schools started in-person instruction earlier this month. A teacher at Rowan County Senior High said he got the vaccine for his students.

“I just think it’s part of our responsibility with my age and wanting to get the schools back open. I think it’s just something that we need to do. I did a lot of research, talked to a lot of people. I feel very comfortable getting the vaccine and just trying to move us forward.”

The district will host another clinic for the second round of the vaccines in about three weeks. School officials say they hope to vaccinate students as more vaccines become available.

